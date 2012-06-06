TomTom for Android to launch 'fairly soon'

TomTom for Android will be launching "fairly soon", Peter-Frans Pauwels, TomTom co-founder, today confirmed to Pocket-lint.

"Summer season is important for us," expanded the TomTom man, who said he couldn't put and exact date on the launch. "But I can confirm it is real."

The TomTom for Android app, which will probably look something like our mock-up above, will mirror the functions of the existing iOS app, but there will be some minor differences.

Just as TomTom for iPhone app is optimised for iOS, you expect the same for Android, so there will obviously be some differences when it comes to things like navigation around the app. Pauwels confirmed that TomTom for Android will offer the same feature set.

"iOS has been doing really well, so it will be interesting to see how it does on Android," he added.

As for the price, Pauwels couldn't enlighten us, but you can expect it to be priced in line with the iOS app. When it comes to other mobile platforms, bad news, I'm afraid. "Not at the moment" is the word from the TomTom CTO.

So keep your eyes peeled for the new app, which could be appearing any time soon.