  Campaign to get Brian Blessed to become voice of satnav started

TomTom has said that if enough people sign up to a fan page on Facebook it will start negotiations with actor Brian Blessed to voice directions for the company's satnav products.

The Facebook fan page simply called "Campaign to get Brian Blessed to do a voice over for my sat nav" already has 6774 fans as of writing.

Keen to get the wheels in motion, the creator of the fan page has even started negotiations with Blessed's agent, with the man who plays Prince Vultan in Flash Gordon, saying in principle "he would agree to an approach from any of the major satnav manufacturers".

If it happens, expect to hear "That turning's alive" as a big arrow pointing left appears on your GPS.

Whose voice would you like barking directions at you? Have your say in the comments below: