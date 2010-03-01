TomTom HDTraffic drives onto iPhone app

TomTom has confirmed to Pocket-lint that it has submitted a new version of its iPhone GPS app, version 1.3, to Apple for approval.

The new App, which should be available to download in a couple of weeks time will, says the company, come with a number of new features including its HD Traffic service as an in app purchase.

HDTraffic, which pulls data from a number of sources to help you avoid traffic jams on your route, will initially available in the UK, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Belgium with France following shortly after.

The service, which will be based on users opting in to a subscription model, will come in daily, weekly, monthly and yearly packages with drivers able to buy the extra features via the app if they are stuck in a jam.

"You'll receive access to the traffic information within a few minutes of purchase", confirmed the company's product manager to Pocket-lint.

Another feature coming to the new version will be Google Local Search support to find points of interest nearby.

The new update will be free to anyone that has already purchased the app before.

TomTom has yet to confirm pricing for the HDTraffic subscription, however expect it to mirror the company's current offering for its dedicated units at £8 a month.

Pocket-lint has been testing the beta version of the software for the last couple of weeks and will publish a review including all the new features and more in the next couple of weeks.