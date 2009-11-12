TomTom confirms iPhone app update
TomTom has now confirmed what Pocket-lint brought you news of back in early October - that its iPhone app is soon to receive a free software update.
The free update, which TomTom says is being submitted to Apple - almost as we type - for its approval, claims to bring "significant and advanced additional features".
This includes advanced lane guidance for difficult junctions in both landscape and portrait mode and text-to-speech functionality that will see street names and places read aloud as part of the spoken instructions.
In addition, TomTom's "Help Me" emergency feature from its in-car satnavs will be ported to the mobile platform, there'll be options to customise audio warnings, while maps and safety camera databases will see an update.
Finally the app will catch up with other offerings on the market by adding iPod player control "ensuring drivers can conveniently control their music from within the application".
We will bring you more on the Apple approval and the availability of the update as soon as we hear it.
