If you don't want to be on Tinder anymore, here's how to delete your account.

Tinder conquered the dating world when it exploded in popularity in the late 2010s, and nothing has been the same since.

However, the rub of any dating app is that there will come a time when you want to delete it - whether because it's not working for you, or because you're actually shacked up and no longer in need. If you're looking to delete not just the Tinder app, but your account itself, here's how to do so.

How to delete your Tinder account

Tinder makes it pretty easy to find the settings to delete your account. Follow the steps below.

Open up your Tinder app and hit the profile button

On your profile, tap on Settings

Scroll down to the bottom of this page and tap Delete Account

On the resulting Pause My Account page, tap Delete My Account

page, tap Tap to confirm your decision and either answer or skip if Tinder asks your reason

It's that easy - you're now deleted and out of the system. Of course, as that process will have made clear, you can also pause your account by following the same steps, if you want to stop short of fully deleting your history, messages and more.

How to hide yourself on Tinder

If you still want to keep an eye on the field using Tinder, but don't want to be seen and contacted while you do so, there's an easy way for that, too, as the steps below show.

Open up Tinder then tap the profile button

From there, tap on Settings

Under Discovery, turn off the setting labelled Show me on Tinder

This will stop you from being discovered by new profiles and matched - although profiles you've already liked may still see you and match with you down the line.