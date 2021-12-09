(Pocket-lint) - Tinder has partnered with Spotify to bring a new music feature to its dating app.

Available in the Explore section of the app in the coming weeks, Music Mode enables users to hear other members' favourite songs as they swipe through profiles.

It will work if a member links a Spotify account and adds an "Anthem" to his, her or their profile. The swiper has to also switch on Music Mode in the Explore section.

"Now with Music Mode, our members can experience that feeling when you’re at a party and you find out someone else loves the same songs you do,” said Tinder's vice president of product innovation, Kyle Miller.

"It's amazing how adding music as another element of discovery elevates the whole experience on Tinder. Songs are deeply personal, and Music Mode is a place to spark something new through music."

Tinder added its new Explore tab in September of this year, which includes other new and innovative ways to find matches.

There are filters to ensure you only see verified members, and groups segmented into interests - such as gaming, foodies and music lovers.

Further new features will be tested under the Explore tab in the future, as Tinder looks to expand beyond its swipe mechanic.