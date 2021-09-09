Tinder adds Explore tab for a more in-depth way to find people

(Pocket-lint) - Tinder has got a major update, putting live a feature that it's been testing and teasing for some months now - the Explore section.

This all-new part of the app offers brand new ways to find other singles with a bit more complexity than the old-fashioned swipe feed. It offers you the chance to browse groups of people who've expressed interest in similar things, for one.

There are hosts of these areas, from Gamer lists to Foodies and Music Lovers, and each will give you a little bit more insight into why someone's in your feed.

Those interest areas aren't a closed-off group, either - Tinder says that more interests will be added over time to keep things fresh and open up new avenues of exploration.

Another welcome change is the addition of a filter to let you view only profiles that have verified their photos, earning them a blue tick much like on Twitter. This can give you a layer of security from any risk of bots or fake profiles, and will also be accessible through the Explore page.

Explore will also be where Tinder hosts its often popular experiments, like Hot Takes, which returns each evening, and Swipe Night, which will apparently be coming back in November.

Twitter says the big app update should be live in most English-speaking countries either already or imminently, while it'll roll out to every territory by the middle of October, so you might already be able to check out Explore and see how it feels for yourself.