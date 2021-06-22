Massive Tinder update adds video profiles and more

(Pocket-lint) - Tinder is adding several new features as part of a major update, including the ability to use videos in a profile for the first time.

Videos in profiles give potential dates a better way to view a user and makes the experience more social.

Other new social enhancements coming to Tinder include "Hot Takes". This is the app's equivalent to speed dating - members can meet in-app for a chat before committing to a match. A countdown timer limits the chat and each member must decide to match before it expires, or let it run down and meet someone new.

There is also a new area coming to the app this summer - Explore will host Hot Takes and other in-app events that expand the ways you can meet people with new and interesting formats.

"Tinder is overwhelmingly the most popular way to make meaningful new connections around the world," said Tider's CEO, Jim Lanzone.

"Meanwhile, a new generation of daters is asking for more from us in the post-Covid world: more ways to show off their authentic selves, more ways to have fun and interact with others virtually, and more control over who they meet on Tinder and how they communicate. Today’s launch lays down the building blocks for all of this and more - a deeper, multi-dimensional experience that expands the possibilities of Tinder as a platform."

Writing by Rik Henderson.