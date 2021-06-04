(Pocket-lint) - Tinder is making it easier for you to block an ex or avoid friends, relatives, co-workers, and others you don't want to see on the dating app.

Tinder users have long wanted the ability to use the app without having to face someone they simply don't want to see for whatever reason. Now, they're finally getting that wish. The company has announced it will now allow users to block phone contacts as a preventative measure.

"Want to try to avoid seeing someone on Tinder? With Block Contacts, you can do just that," Tinder announced through its online help hub. "Share your device’s contact list with Tinder, select a contact you want to block, and we’ll do our best to prevent you from seeing each other."

To block specific phone contacts, you have two options available. See below for details on how to block contacts using either method.

You can share the contact list from your mobile device to Tinder directly, and then you just select the contacts you want to block.

Open the Tinder app Tap the profile icon Go to “Settings” Scroll down and select “Block Contacts” Grant Tinder permission to access your contacts Under the “Contacts” tab, select people you want to avoid from your contacts Tap "Block Contacts"

If you’d rather not share your contacts with Tinder, or if you want to block someone not in your contact list, you can manually add the contact info.

Open the Tinder app Tap the profile icon Go to “Settings” Scroll down and select “Block Contacts” Tap the + icon at the top of the screen Input this person’s contact info Tap “Done”

Note: Tinder said it won’t store everyone’s contacts - only ones you've chosen to block. Blocked contacts also won’t be notified they’ve been blocked. And if a blocked person later changes their phone number and joins Tinder, their Tinder account could still surface for you.

If you change your mind later and want to unblock someone, it's easy.

Open the Tinder app Tap the profile icon Go to “Settings” Scroll down and select “Block Contacts” Navigate to the “Blocked” tab Tap “Unblock” next to each blocked contact you wish to unblock, Or tap the menu icon in the corner and select “Unblock All”

Writing by Maggie Tillman.