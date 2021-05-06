  1. Home
  2. Apps
  3. App news
  4. Tinder app news

Tinder Vibes is a new limited-time event that will help you show off your interests

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Unsplash Tinder Vibes is a new limited-time event that will help you show off your interests

- Tinder's latest live event will help spice up your profile

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - As if the general population wasn't already tired of virtual quizzes, Tinder has introduced a new live event that will see users answer a series of questions to help personalise their profile. 

Tinder Vibes is the latest in the app's series of limited-time events, with the aim of this one to help narrow down a user's interests and opinions through a series of frivolous questions.

Tinder says that Vibes will pop up once a week for 48 hours - with push notifications sent out when the event has begun in a user's area - and answers will appear to others who have taken the quiz for 72 hours. If a pair match, their answers will appear in a chart together. 

The answers to questions such as, "Are you always 20 minutes early or 10 minutes late?" and, "Is it normal to wear socks in bed?" will disappear, prompting swipers to update their responses and stay in the loop.

Naturally, Tinder indicates that it's been testing the feature over the past year, finding an increased amount of likes and matches across the board - though no specifics regarding this uptick have been provided.

As we mentioned above, it follows on from other live events, such as Swipe Night and Swipe Surge, with the company's VP of product Udi Milo also indicating Vibes will be the "first of many" landing on Tinder in 2021 to help show off users' personalities.

The feature will begin rolling out immediately to Tinder users, becoming available across all regions by the end of May.

Best VPN 2021: The 10 best VPN deals in the US and UK
Best VPN 2021: The 10 best VPN deals in the US and UK By Roland Moore-Colyer ·

Writing by Conor Allison.
Recommended for you
Tinder Vibes is a new limited-time event that will help you show off your interests
Tinder Vibes is a new limited-time event that will help you show off your interests By Conor Allison ·
How to Skype from your browser: Call friends, family or colleagues from anywhere with Skype for Web
How to Skype from your browser: Call friends, family or colleagues from anywhere with Skype for Web By Maggie Tillman ·
Twitter rolls out full-size image previews for everyone on mobile
Twitter rolls out full-size image previews for everyone on mobile By Maggie Tillman ·
What is Facebook Neighborhoods, where is it available and how does it work?
What is Facebook Neighborhoods, where is it available and how does it work? By Britta O'Boyle ·
Uber Reserve launches in the UK, you can pre-book cars in London, Manchester and Bristol
Uber Reserve launches in the UK, you can pre-book cars in London, Manchester and Bristol By Rik Henderson ·
5 top pieces of mind mapping software to visualize your ideas and boost your productivity
5 top pieces of mind mapping software to visualize your ideas and boost your productivity By Pocket-lint Promotion ·