(Pocket-lint) - As if the general population wasn't already tired of virtual quizzes, Tinder has introduced a new live event that will see users answer a series of questions to help personalise their profile.

Tinder Vibes is the latest in the app's series of limited-time events, with the aim of this one to help narrow down a user's interests and opinions through a series of frivolous questions.

Tinder says that Vibes will pop up once a week for 48 hours - with push notifications sent out when the event has begun in a user's area - and answers will appear to others who have taken the quiz for 72 hours. If a pair match, their answers will appear in a chart together.

The answers to questions such as, "Are you always 20 minutes early or 10 minutes late?" and, "Is it normal to wear socks in bed?" will disappear, prompting swipers to update their responses and stay in the loop.

Naturally, Tinder indicates that it's been testing the feature over the past year, finding an increased amount of likes and matches across the board - though no specifics regarding this uptick have been provided.

As we mentioned above, it follows on from other live events, such as Swipe Night and Swipe Surge, with the company's VP of product Udi Milo also indicating Vibes will be the "first of many" landing on Tinder in 2021 to help show off users' personalities.

The feature will begin rolling out immediately to Tinder users, becoming available across all regions by the end of May.

Writing by Conor Allison.