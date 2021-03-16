Tinder will soon let you run background checks on your dates

(Pocket-lint) - Match Group-owned apps, including Tinder, are adding a new feature that will allow users to run background checks on potential dates.

Match Group, which also owns Match, OkCupid, and Hinge, announced on Monday it made an investment into Garbo, a nonprofit background check platform that's based in NY and was founded in 2018 by Kathryn Kosmides. The deal will see Match integrate Garbo's background check technology into Tinder later this year, followed by other Match Group US dating apps.

In other words, Tinder users will be able to check other users' arrest records or history of violence. Garbo collects public records and "reports of violence or abuse, including arrests, convictions, restraining orders, harassment, and other violent crimes". It also processes manually submitted police reports, protection orders, restraining orders, and other legal documents.

Garbo said it doesn’t disclose traffic violations. Also, starting last month, Garbo began excluding drug possession charges from its platform, as they don't predict “gender-based violence". Also, it cited research indicating Black and white people use drugs at similar rates, but "the imprisonment rate of African Americans for drug charges is almost six times that of whites".

Tinder's Garbo background checks won’t be free, and it's unclear whether the feature will cost a separate fee or be included in one of the app's subscription tiers. Match plans to begin testing and integrating Garbo on Tinder in the coming months, so the feature isn't yet live.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.