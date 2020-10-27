Tinder Face to Face is new video chat service for members

(Pocket-lint) - Dating app Tinder has announced the global rollout of a new video chat feature - Face to Face.

The one-to-one video calling functionality allows two members to actually see and speak to each other before meeting up. Not only does this allow interaction while social distancing, it adds an extra layer of protection for both parties.

For starters, you get to see the real person before you meet them, to see if they look anything like their profile image.

This is on top of the photo verification feature Tinder added during the summer.

Face to Face was trialled successfully earlier this year by a select number of users.

"We’re excited to share that our Face to Face feature is rolling out to our global community after receiving positive feedback from our members who have had early access to it," said Tinder's head of trust and safety, Rory Kozoll.

"This adds to our growing list of features built focused on member safety throughout their dating journey, like photo verification, safety center and our offensive message detection technology."

A Face to Face call can only be made after both parties have liked each other, and both need to opt in. It can also be disabled at any time.

Writing by Rik Henderson.