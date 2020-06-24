Dating app Tinder has brought its photo verification tools to the UK so that Brits can see whether the profiles they are swiping are genuine.

As part of its ongoing safety drive, the service asks a user to take a selfie or two that are then compared in real-time to his or her profile image. Profiles verified this way will then receive a blue checkmark, so potential dates can tell which members are who they say they are.

It is easy enough to use, just follow the steps below:

Open Tinder and tap the profile icon.

Then tap the grey checkmark next to your name/age.

Tap on "verify your profile".

The app will show you a pose for you to copy. Once in position, take a selfie using your phone.

If lined up correctly, tap "submit for review".

Repeat this one more time, submitting two selfies in total.

Tinder's photo verification uses human-assisted artificial intelligence to ensure your profile image is genuine.

"Every day, millions of our members trust us to introduce them to new people, and we're dedicated to building innovative safety features powered by best-in-class technology that meet the needs of today's daters," said the company's CEO, Elie Siedman.

"I'm proud to share this update, which represents an important step in driving our safety work forward."