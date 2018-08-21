Tinder has announced it’s launching a new service for college students.

Called Tinder U, naturally, it's essentially a new mode within Tinder that’s only available to students enrolled at a US university. To log in to the feature for the first time, students must have a .edu email address and be located on campus. The service otherwise works just like regular Tinder, although the interface is a bit different. For instance, students will see their university stamped on their main profile image.

The new service is rolling out to Tinder users on iOS who are enrolled in four-year, accredited, not-for-profit schools in the US. Although Match Group is formally announcing Tinder U right now, it first mentioned the service during its latest quarterly earnings call a few weeks ago, when it revealed there were 3.8 million paying Tinder users in Q2 2018, up from 1.7 million in the same quarter a year ago.

Once you’re on campus, log in to Tinder and with your .edu email address. Look out for a verification email in your inbox and tap the verification button. That's it. You can now swipe, match, and message per usual.

It’s unclear if students can toggle between regular Tinder and Tinder U. We've contacted the company to learn more. In the meantime, check out Pocket-lint's in-depth guide about Tinder, where we explain exactly how the original dating app works.