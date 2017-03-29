Tinder launches web version so you can 'drag right' from a computer

You can now swipe right - or, rather, "drag right" - on Tinder.

The dating app has launched a web version of Tinder. Called Tinder Online, it's aimed at developing markets with limited access to 4G smartphones, as well as people who want to toggle between spreadsheets and Super Likes while at work. But instead of swiping right or left on your phone to like or reject a person, respectively, you just drag a potential match to the right or left from a desktop browser.

You can watch a demo of Tinder Online here:

Just go to Tinder.com from any browser and login through Facebook. You can still use the site to match up with people anywhere in the world - as long you have an internet connection. The online experience is slightly more limited than the mobile app experience, but Tinder said the new site is optimised for messaging and suggested it will improve over time. For now, the service is being tested in only a few countries.

The testing markets include Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, the Philippines, and Sweden. The company is also testing the ability to log in through SMS in certain markets. Check out Pocket-lint's Tinder guide for more information about how the service works. We'll keep you posted when Tinder Online launches globally. We’ve reached out to Tinder for more details.