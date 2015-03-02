Tinder's new paid tier comes with a bizarre price increase for anyone older than 27

Tinder supports ageism, or at least that what the company's new paid tier seems to suggest.

The match-making mobile app has separated into two versions: freemium and premium, with the latter version being the new Tinder Plus. It's just launched in the UK and expands upon the limited functionality of the original Tinder app by bringing new features such as the ability to undo an accidental left-swipe and unlimited right-swipes.

But that's not why Tinder is currently making headlines. The team behind the app apparently decided it would make the Tinder Plus subscription fee dependent upon age. Tinder Plus users who are under 28 years old will be able to subscribe for just £3.99 ($6.39) a month, but all older users will need to fork over £14.99 ($23.03) a month.

That means anyone who is over 27 will have to pay nearly four times as much for the same set of features. Tinder is therefore suggesting it only wants really young people to use Tinder Plus - and in doing so, it is clearly discriminating based on age. The backlash has already begun, and we're interested in seeing how this all plays out.

Sean Rad, CEO of Tinder, told the Evening Standard that there are some really active Tinder users in the world who are almost addicted to the platform, and so he believes they'll definitely be willing to pay for Tinder Plus.

But he must strictly be referring to users under 28.