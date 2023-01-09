Want to stop the algorithm from serving you endless videos with a certain soundtrack? Thankfully, it's easier than you might think.

One of TikTok's greatest strengths is the way in which audio clips can go viral, spinning off into an ocean of memes, references and call-backs.

However, these trends can get stale pretty quickly, and if you're over it, or never enjoyed it to begin with, it can really suck the joy out of your TikTok scrolling.

So, how can you stop the algorithm from serving you endless videos with a certain soundtrack? Thankfully, it's easier than you might think.

How to block a sound on TikTok

When the offending sound appears in your feed, follow the steps below:

Tap and hold the video that's playing the sound you don't want. In the pop-up menu, find Not interested and tap More on the right-hand side. Then, select Hide videos with this sound.

Doing this tells TikTok that you want to see less videos featuring this sound, but it still doesn't block it outright.

Instead, it makes it less likely for the algorithm to send a video with this sound your way. The exact ins and outs of how this algorithm works has not been disclosed by TikTok.

If you're still seeing too many videos with this soundtrack for your liking, you can simply repeat the steps above, in turn, making it less and less likely to appear.