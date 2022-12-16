(Pocket-lint) - Selected users around the world have been included in a test of landscape video support on TikTok.

The Chinese social media giant has been going from strength to strength lately, and while other platforms rush to emulate its all-vertical collaborative format, TikTok is doing the opposite.

This latest development comes after extending its maximum video length to 10 minutes, up from 3 minutes.

If horizontal video support sees a global rollout, then the platform will be in direct competition with YouTube, which has been vying for TikTok's territory with its quick-fire vertical-format YouTube Shorts.

Paul Triolo, a technology expert at the Albright Stonebridge Group consultancy, told the BBC: "The goal here seems to be to appeal to a more mature audience of the type that uses YouTube for informational and learning videos, where a full-screen mode would be more desirable."

It certainly makes sense to us, though, when it comes to the younger generation, TikTok has already got it sussed.

It's already the most popular app among young people globally, after being downloaded almost four billion times.

It's not all plain sailing for the platform, though. TikTok has been under serious scrutiny in both the EU and US, due to fears surrounding data privacy.

In the meantime, the app continues to thrive, but it sounds like you might be holding your phone horizontally in the near future.

Writing by Luke Baker.