How to easily delete your TikTok account in five steps

(Pocket-lint) - So, you've finally had enough of TikTok.

Did you spend too many late nights endlessly scrolling through dumb videos? Whatever the reason may be, it's actually really simple to delete your TikTok account. You can do it directly from the iOS or Android mobile app - it only takes a handful of steps and can be done in less than a minute. Here is everything you need to know.

How to delete your TikTok account

Download, open, and sign into the latest version of the Tiktok mobile app. And then follow these steps:

Tap Profile in the bottom right. Tap the three-line icon in the top right. Tap Settings and Privacy. Tap Manage account > Delete account permanently. Follow the instructions in the app to delete your account. You may be asked to provide a reason as to why you're leaving TikTok.

What happens when you delete your TikTok account?

Your account and content will be deleted permanently, according to TikTok. But you can cancel your deletion request by reactivating your account within 30 days.

How to download your TikTok data

If you want to save your TikTok date before you delete your account, it's easy. Just follow the steps in the "How to delete your TikTok account" section above. After step five, you will be asked to request a copy of your TikTok data to download before you delete your account.

Want to deactivate your TikTok account instead?

When you want to pause your account - in other words, make it so no one can see it, including your content - you can simply deactivate it. Unlike deleting your account, you can reactive your account by logging in at any time and recovering your content.

Want to know more?

See TikTok's support page for more details.

