TikTok reportedly making a 'big push into gaming' from next week

(Pocket-lint) - TikTok is reportedly getting ready to enter the world of gaming in a big way, with the kick-off happening as soon as next week.

While TikTok has long had a gaming presence in China, its international gaming ambitions have been modest at best. Now, a new report claims that the video-based social network is going big - and it's even putting a new gaming tab into its app's main interface.

"TikTok is making a big push into gaming, adding a dedicated tab within the short-form video platform, its first venture into a different entertainment format," the Financial Times reports. It goes on to say that people "will be able to access the games via a button on the homepage." Games will include ads, but people will also be able to pay to get additional content depending on the title.

This isn't the first we've heard of TikTok wanting to get into games outside China. Reports in May had the company considering HTML5-based games including some similar to the hugely popular FarmVille.

This time around the FT reports that TikTok has gone so far as to hire itself someone new to push its gaming efforts. Former Intel system architect Assaf Sagy has updated his LinkedIn profile to say that he is looking forward to "working closely with all gaming companies globally to help make TikTok a central foundation in your marketing strategies."

The report has November 2 as being the big day for TikTok, so we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for an announcement next Wednesday.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.