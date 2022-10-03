TikTok live shopping features coming to the US soon

(Pocket-lint) - TikTok has been testing out its live shopping feature for a while and is now planning on launching it in the United States.

According to a report by the Financial Times, the company is set to launch its live shopping functionality (also known as TikTok Shop) in North America in the run-up to Christmas.

The live shopping feature will allow brands to show off products but also to host live e-commerce broadcasts as well. The TikTok Shop has been tested in the UK but hasn't seen much success at the moment. So much so that TikTok has delayed its launch in Europe.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

For the US though the functionality is being supplied by TalkShopLive and is able to support content that includes live streams hosted by TikTok influencers and brands. According to the FT report though, no contracts have been signed at this point and formal agreements are still under discussion.

Best iPhone apps 2022: The ultimate guide By Maggie Tillman · 30 April 2022 These are the absolute best iPhone apps available right now, from productivity apps to apps for traveling, reading, listening to music, and more.

When speaking to the FT TikTok's representatives wouldn't officially confirm that the TikTok Shop was rolling out to a wider audience:

"When it comes to market expansion for TikTok Shop we are always guided by demand and are constantly exploring new and different options for how we can best serve our community, creators and merchants in markets around the world...These efforts include exploring partnerships which further support a seamless ecommerce experience for merchants, which is an important part of our ecosystem."

We'll have to wait and see.

Writing by Adrian Willings.