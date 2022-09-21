What is TikTok Now? TikTok's BeReal clone explained

(Pocket-lint) - Another day, another new TikTok feature. Called TikTok Now, this one is particularly interesting because it's a clone of BeReal, which is another app actively stealing attention away from TikTok. Plus, TikTok just spun off TikTok Now into its own app to download and use. Here is everything you need to know.

What is TikTok Now?

In September 2022, TikTok launched a new feature that is basically a copy of BeReal, the popular French social app.

BeReal invites users to take a front and back camera photo at a random time every day so that they can present or capture a more realistic view of their day. TikTok Now works very similarly. TikTok Now invites "you and your friends to capture what you’re doing in the moment using your device’s front and back camera". You'll receive a daily notification to capture a video or a photo to quickly share what you’re doing in the moment.

A week after launching TikTok Now, TikTok rolled out the feature as a standalone mobile app across global markets outside the US, largely on iOS.

How does TikTok Now work?

TikTok Now, the feature

TikTok Now, the feature, is available for US users. In the press images, you can see "Now” has landed space on the bottom navigation bar, next to the posting button. Tap the Now button (lightning icon) to see an Explore Feed of TikTok Nows - or, as TikTok called it, "a daily photo and video experience" - from the "people who matter the most". You will also receive a daily prompt to capture a 10-second video or a static photo to easily share what you're up to.

TikTok Now has some privacy features. For one, users must be 18 to share their TikTok Now posts on the Explore Feed. For users 13 to 15, only your friends - people you follow who follow you back - will be able to comment on your posts. Even for users 18 or older, the default setting will allow only friends to view your posts, although they can change their settings to share with the public.

TikTok Now, the app

TikTok said it's experimenting with TikTok Now over the coming weeks.

In regions outside the US, TikTok Now is available as a new TikTok Now app. The app works a lot like the TikTok Now experience currently baked into the TikTok app within the US. But, as a separate mobile app that you have to download to use, it allows users to opt-in to receive the push notifications for check-ins - which is handy if you prefer your TikTok app notifications silenced but want to be alerted of new Nows. Keep in mind BeReal alerts its users via push notification, telling them that "it’s time to BeReal" with alert emojis. TikTok Now's notification is similar, alerting users its "Time to Now" with lightning emojis.

If someone under the age of 16 registers for a standalone TikTok Now app, their account will be set to private by default. Otherwise, TikTok Now's privacy features are the same between the app and feature.

Where is TikTok Now available?

The TikTok Now iOS app is available in the following areas: Myanmar, Bulgaria, Pakistan, Cambodia, Thailand, Indonesia, Germany, Qatar, Poland, Belgium, New Zealand, Guatemala, Austria, Bahrain, South Africa, Finland, Ghana, Czech Republic, Vietnam, Greece, Ireland, Azerbaijan, Israel, Nigeria, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Algeria, Malaysia, Sweden, Italy, Morocco, Lebanon, Mexico, Denmark, Egypt, Dominican Republic, and Romania.

There's also an Android version of the TikTok Now app live in Bermuda.

The TikTok Now feature is live in the US only.

Is TikTok Now free to use?

Yes, the feature is free within the TikTok app, and the standalone mobile app is free, too.

Will TikTok add TikTok Now outside the US?

TikTok has declined to specify at this time if the feature will launch within the TikTok app outside of the US.

Anything else you should know?

