(Pocket-lint) - Have you ever watched a TikTok video and missed something important that happened in a split second? Or perhaps you just want to forward to the end to see the big reveal? Sure, TikTok videos aren't that long, but having to sit through and re-watch or watch an entire one when you just want to see the bit that matters most can be incredibly tedious. Thankfully, the app has a solution: it lets users rewind or fast-forward videos.

TikTok has a feature on its mobile app that allows you to go ahead or back on its videos.

If you want to see if the ability to rewind or fast-forward a TikTok video is available to you, and maybe even use the feature, simply follow these steps:

Open the latest version of the TikTok mobile app. While playing a TikTok video, look for a white line at the bottom. It might not be available on really brief videos - so look for it on longer videos.

You should see the line become slightly thicker as the video progresses. Attempt to touch the thick white line with your finger. It will highlight, with a dot appearing to indicate how far you are in the video. Press the dot and scroll it left to rewind or scroll it right to fast-forward.

And that's it! You can now skip around in a TikTok.

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Editing by Max Freeman-Mills.