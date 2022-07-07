(Pocket-lint) - Have you ever watched a TikTok video and missed something important that happened in a split second? Or perhaps you just want to forward to the end to see the big reveal? Sure, TikTok videos aren't that long, but having to sit through and re-watch or watch an entire one when you just want to see the bit that matters most can be incredibly tedious. Thankfully, the app has a solution: it lets users rewind or fast-forward videos.
How to rewind or fast-forward a TikTok
TikTok has a feature on its mobile app that allows you to go ahead or back on its videos.
If you want to see if the ability to rewind or fast-forward a TikTok video is available to you, and maybe even use the feature, simply follow these steps:
- Open the latest version of the TikTok mobile app.
- While playing a TikTok video, look for a white line at the bottom.
- It might not be available on really brief videos - so look for it on longer videos.
- You should see the line become slightly thicker as the video progresses.
- Attempt to touch the thick white line with your finger.
- It will highlight, with a dot appearing to indicate how far you are in the video.
- Press the dot and scroll it left to rewind or scroll it right to fast-forward.
And that's it! You can now skip around in a TikTok.
