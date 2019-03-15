Dropbox introduces three device limit for new Basic accounts

Dropbox is introducing a three device limit for new Basic accounts from this month.

However, Dropbox has played nice and not introduced the restriction for existing account holders on existing devices; if you're a Basic user and you linked more than three devices prior to March 2019, all of your previously linked devices will remain linked, but you can’t link additional devices.

But, because we all replace our devices eventually, you won't be able to link up your replacements unless you're under that three device limit.

While that shouldn't provoke any immediate user anger through the move, people will need to change how they use the service over time, especially if they are planning to buy a new phone and laptop over the next year for example.

According to Dropbox's own advice on the matter, once you’ve reached your device limit you can change which three devices are linked to your account. To do so, unlink devices you don’t want on your account and then link the devices that you do want.

Users of paid-for accounts can continue to use unlimited devices and Dropbox will hope it can persuade users to upgrade in the face of ever-fiercer opposition from services such as Google Drive and OneDrive.

While we'd say Dropbox Plus is good value at $99/£79 a year for ITB of storage, we do think that the service should offer a lower tier, perhaps set at 100GB.

We just think 1TB is a high bar for the most basic paid-for package and totally unnecessary for many individual users.