Valve announces Steam Music for you to jam while gaming

Valve has announced that a Steam Music feature is coming soon to SteamOS and Steam Big Picture mode. It will first launch as a beta, where participants will be "invited in waves" until the feature goes lives for all gamers.

Steam Music will allow gamers to listen their local music collection while playing games. You can view and play albums and tracks, manage your queue, and access the Steam Music player by pressing the Guide button on your Steam Machines controller. Keyboard and mouse users can access the active player from Big Picture’s main menu.

Once in-game, the music player follows you via the Steam overlay, where you can manage your current playlist, browse your collection and choose which song you're listening to.

Valve says a desktop version of Steam Music will launch soon.

"With this beta, we’re getting started with what we believe to be the most fundamental set of features to offer a great music listening experience within Steam," Valve wrote on its community website. "As always, our next steps for the feature will be influenced by your beta feedback, so please share your feature requests, thoughts, and experiences in the music discussions."

The release of Steam Music traces back to Valve's promise to provide music and video services through devices running SteamOS, to make for the ultimate living room experience. Right now, Steam Music is limited to just the music you own, but maybe someday Valve could open up an entertainment shop similar to Google Play or Apple's iTunes Store.