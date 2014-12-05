11 funny alternatives to the ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ trailer

Several funny alternatives to the new Star Wars trailer have accumulated millions of YouTube views in just one weekend.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens is the seventh installment in George Lucas' space opera, and the film's creators released a trailer last week to tease the upcoming film an entire year before it's expected December 2015 premiere. It's only been a few days since the trailer debuted, but fans inspired by the trailer have already created their own spoofs and parodies.

Here's 11 of them worth checking out. But first, in case you missed it, watch the original 88-second teaser trailer:

Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens Official Teaser Trailer

Now that you've watched the original trailer, you may proceed to the parodies...

This trailer is described as a George Lucas edition, primarily because makes fun at the director's prequels (which weren't well-received). The parody, which has been viewed more than 5 million times, was created by Michael Shanks and features superabundant computer-generated imagery and other bits and bobs from the prequels.

Another trailer parody that's gone viral within the last 72 hours is a Lego version. It was created by YouTube user SnooperKing and is a shot-by-shot recreation of the original trailer. It's unique because it stars Lego pieces instead of the actual actors, including an R2 droid and the Millennium Falcon. It's been viewed nearly 3 million times.

A third parody puts the spotlight - or shall we say "lens flare" - on the film's director, JJ Abrams. He is known for adding lens flare effects to his films, such as the Star Trek films, and has even admitted to and apologised for the tick. Still, Star Wars fans are relentless. YouTube user Luke Fitch has added tonnes of reflections to the new Star Wars trailer.

This parody hasn't gone viral, yet. It's another shot-by-shot recreation of the trailer, with footage from the 1987 film Spaceballs. If you loved Spaceballs, you'll love this impressive homage.

YouTube user RageNineteen loved the George Lucas edition parody so much that he decided to create a Michael Bay version. Watch the video above if you ever wondered what The Force Awakens would look like with gross CGI explosions and plenty of product placements.

It's becoming apparent that people enjoying taking the Star Wars trailer and re-editing it to mimic a certain director's style. The latest example comes from YouTube user Jonah Feingold, who did a Wes Anderson version complete with Anderson-style nostalgic colours and music.

This parody features brilliant editing work by YouTube user ZordTv. It features Nicholas Cage's face/memes everywhere. Enough said.

Brazil-based filmmaker Renato Gaiarsa has given the Star Wars trailer a Marvel-type look and feel. He took the original trailer, then added music and styling from the Guardian of the Galaxy trailers, and put all of that to Norman Greenbaum's 1969 smash-hit "Spirit in the Sky".

This video isn't a funny parody. It's a trailer that millions of viewers mistook for the real The Force Awakens teaser trailer, even though the video's description clearly states that it is fake. It's a pretty impressive fake actually, considering it went live before the The Force Awakens trailer released and therefore doesn't show any new footage.

Have you ever wondered what the new Star Wars would look like as a low-budget flick? YouTube channel Popcorn Arcade uploaded the above trailer with the following description: "The Budget for Star Wars Episode VII was $200 Million...all we had was willpower and half a pack of oreos." It features audio from The Force Awakens trailer, with all-original footage and graphics. It's hilarious.

And finally, the last video on this list is a bit different. It's footage from The Empire Strikes Back, mixed with audio from The Force Awakens trailer, and cut to resemble the same style of The Force Awakens. Brilliant. Just brilliant.

Let us know in the comments if you've seen other parodies and spoofs worth highlighting.