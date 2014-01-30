Lego Star Wars: Microfighters for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch offers retro shoot-em-up fun

There's a new Lego Star Wars game in town and this one if for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch only. Lego Star Wars: Microfighters features the small collectable ships from the Lego range and is a good old-fashioned 80s-style shoot-em-up.

You get to fly several iconic ships from the Star Wars canon - well, their Lego equivalents - across several key planets and backdrops, blasting enemies and collecting the Lego studs they leave behind. Among those available include an X-Wing, Star Destroyer and the Millennium Falcon.

There are 18 levels in total, covering both the Rebellion and Galactic Empire, and planets featured include Endor, Yavin, Hoth and Geonosis.

As this is a Lego Star Wars game, there are sound effects and moments that fans of the other games will recognise and enjoy. It doesn't take itself too seriously either.

Lego Star Wars: Microfighters is available on the iTunes App Store now for 69p.