  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Star Wars app news

Lego Star Wars: Microfighters for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch offers retro shoot-em-up fun

|
Pocket-lint Lego Star Wars: Microfighters for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch offers retro shoot-em-up fun
Best VPN: The 10 best VPN services for use in the UK
Best VPN: The 10 best VPN services for use in the UK

There's a new Lego Star Wars game in town and this one if for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch only. Lego Star Wars: Microfighters features the small collectable ships from the Lego range and is a good old-fashioned 80s-style shoot-em-up.

You get to fly several iconic ships from the Star Wars canon - well, their Lego equivalents - across several key planets and backdrops, blasting enemies and collecting the Lego studs they leave behind. Among those available include an X-Wing, Star Destroyer and the Millennium Falcon.

There are 18 levels in total, covering both the Rebellion and Galactic Empire, and planets featured include Endor, Yavin, Hoth and Geonosis.

As this is a Lego Star Wars game, there are sound effects and moments that fans of the other games will recognise and enjoy. It doesn't take itself too seriously either.

Lego Star Wars: Microfighters is available on the iTunes App Store now for 69p.

PopularIn Apps
Another Facebook privacy scandal: devs had access to the photos of 6.8 million users
You can still get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p
Android for beginners: Tips and tricks for your new smartphone
Best Android apps: The ultimate guide
Amazon Music app is now completely hands-free, Alexa wake word works
Amazon Music Unlimited vs Spotify: Which is best?
Comments