  Marvel to publish Star Wars comics and graphic novels starting in 2015

Marvel will hold the exclusive rights to the Star Wars franchise, starting in 2015.

The Walt Disney Company acquired both Marvel Entertainment and Lucasfilm, so it only makes sense that it would merge the two entities together by creating and publishing Star Wars comics and graphic novels under the Marvel Comics label. Comic publisher Dark Horse had held the rights to Star Wars since 1991. It's even developing a book based on the original film script.

"Dark Horse Comics published exceptional Star Wars comics for over 20 years, and we will always be grateful for their enormous contributions to the mythos and the terrific partnership that we had," said Carol Roeder, director of Lucasfilm franchise publishing. "In 2015, the cosmic adventures of Luke, Han, Leia and Chewbacca will make the lightspeed jump back to Marvel."

It's worth noting that Marvel Comics published the first Star Wars comic book, called Star Wars #1, in March 1977. The issue sold more than 1 million copies. As Marvel noted in its press release, the new agreement with Walt Disney Company's Lucasfilm "marks a homecoming for the Star Wars comic books".

Although new comic book titles haven't been revealed, the agreement with Marvel will go into effect in the same year that Walt Disney Company plans to resurrect the Star Wars film saga.