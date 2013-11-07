Star Wars: Tiny Death Star now available on Android, iPhone and iPad

After a soft launch in Australia a couple of weeks back, Star Wars: Tiny Death Star is now available to all, hitting the iTunes app store and Google Play for iPhone, iPod touch, iPad and Android respectively.

The Disney release combines its newly acquired Star Wars licence with Nimblebits' popular free-to-play game Tiny Tower, allowing you to build your own mini Death Star one level at a time and attract Bitizens shaped in the many races and creeds from Star Wars lore.

There is plenty of gameplay other than building new floors. There will be tasks to be completed and break-ins from some of the franchise's most-loved cast members. Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and others will pop up and you'll need to capture them before they vanish.

The game is free to download, with an in-app payment system available to help you progress quicker than you are able to for free. But nigh-on everything is possible to do without paying, for those with patience.

Could it be the best Star Wars game yet? We'll let you decide.