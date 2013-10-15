  Star Wars: Tiny Death Star starts rollout for Android, iPhone and iPad

Disney has started to release Star Wars: Tiny Death Star - its first Star Wars game since it acquired Lucasfilm and Lucasarts. The mobile game based on the hugely successful Nimblebit app Tiny Tower, and by the same developer, has launched in Australia for both iOS and Android, which is a good indication that it is heading to other regions imminently.

The game is similar to Tiny Tower in that you must earn coins - in this case Galactic credits - in order to build as big and diverse a Death Star as you can. You can place residential and commercial floors, including Rebo's Karaoke and the Cloud City Spa, and hire more than 30 types of Galactic Bitizens, with Wookies, Ewoks and all manner of Star Wars races on offer.

And as this is the Death Star we're talking about, there are underground, secret levels and plans to be acquired and fulfilled. Rebel spies need to be caught too, including Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia.

The game is free-to-play which means you can download and crack on with it for nothing. However, should you wish to expedite progression you can buy more credits and the like through in-game purchases.

It is available on the Australian iTunes store for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch now. It is also available on Google Play, but won't yet download to devices outside of Australia (it seems).