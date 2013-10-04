  Star Wars-themed Tiny Death Star mobile game teased, Disney Mobile and NimbleBit team up for 8-bit title

Imagine, if you will, the following names jam-packed into one 8-bit mobile game: Disney Mobile, LucasArts, Star Wars and NimbleBit.

Now, pick your tongue up from off the ground, because this is happening. The official Twitter account for Star Wars has just teased that a new mobile video game is coming, and it's called Tiny Death Star.

Star Wars tweeted a teaser image for the upcoming Dinsey-NimbleBit title, giving us a hint at what's to come, but it was rather scant on details. It only revealed: "Help the Empire build the ultimate 8-bit power in the universe in the upcoming mobile game".

While Disney Mobile, LucasArts and Star Wars need no introduction, NimbleBit - which you've probably haven't heard of directly but one of whose games you will have played - is an American developer and publisher of iOS and Android mobile apps. Some of the more popular NimbleBit titles include Tiny Tower, Pocket Frogs and Pocket Planes.

As the brains behind some of the more successful 8-bit mobile games for iOS and Androd, it makes since that NimbleBit could be trusted with the daunting task of imagining a new Star Wars tale for mobile devices.

The Star Wars-themed Tiny Death Star will clearly echo George Lucas's sci-fi universe via pixel art - Star Wars' teaser image even showcased many of the franchise's famous characters in their new pixel form, including Boba Fett, Darth Vader and the Ewoks.

That's all the information we have for now, but stay tuned. It's all still oh-so exciting. Also, check out the teaser image in full form below.