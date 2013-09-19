Angry Birds Star Wars II now available for iPhone, iPad, Android, Kindle Fire and Windows Phone 8

Rovio has released the long-awaited sequel to Angry Birds Star Wars, the cunningly titled Angry Birds Star Wars II.

Available for iPhone and iPod touch, iPad, Android, Windows Phone 8 and Kindle Fire, the new game features characters and locations from the prequel trilogy and a whole load more. There will be more than 30 playable characters in total and although it is playable from the bat, the new game also works with Hasbro's Telepods, which work much like the figures for Skylanders.

You can add new playable characters to Angry Birds Star Wars II by buying physical toys. The game will recognise them and put them into the action digitally.

In addition, the sequel lets you play as the Dark Side for the first time, with a Darth Vader bird and others taking on the bird-like Rebel Alliance.

The game is available starting at 69p for the iPhone version. Other formats may be a little more expensive - such as the Android version, which is 79p.

Telepods will not work with the Windows Phone 8 version of the game as things currently stand.