Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic hits iPad, new touch controls and more

The game that many consider to be the best Star Wars game ever made is coming to iPad this week, maybe even later today.

A new, touch-enabled version of the classic Bioware RPG Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic has been ported from the PC original by developer Aspyr, which unwittingly spilled the beans about its existence by accidentally including the news as a header to an email newsletter a week ago.

Whether that has expedited its release is not known, but fans of the original are certainly happy.

The original Star Wars: KOTOR was released in 2003 and set the standard by which many modern role-playing games are now judged. It features a rich universe that was further explored in the sequel and the more-recent MMORPG from Bioware, Star Wars: The Old Republic.

Aspyr is best known for its Mac ports of PC games, including Knights of the Old Republic and other Star Wars titles. A Mac version of Bioshock Infinite is also on the cards.

This is the second iOS revival of a Bioware classic, with Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition coming out for iPad at the end of last year. Let's hope it's not the last. We've got particularly fond memories of Jade Empire.

