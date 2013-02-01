  Angry Birds Star Wars update brings 20 new levels

Angry Birds Star Wars has gone and updated itself. Rovio kept things rather covert, but the application has just got a 20-level boost as well as a pair of new bonus levels - and even a new boss.

The update reads: "After the epic Battle of Hoth, the Rebel Birds have barely escaped the ice planet with the Pigtroopers in close pursuit! There’s an asteroid field close by that could provide some cover… but watch out, there’s more to it than meets the eye!”

For those who haven't played it yet, Angry Birds Star Wars is well worth a download, if just for the nostalgia factor. Straying all the way out into space, the game combines the best of all the Angry Birds games into one. This 20-level update costs nothing and is a nice little content boost to an already enjoyable app.

The update also brings some new enemies called Mynock Pigs, so you can bash them to bits with your lightsaber and the rest of the birds.

Star Wars fever really is at max at the moment. J.J.Abrams has been confirmed as heading up the next evolution of the series. Known for his skills with lens flare, it has sparked a rather enjoyable fan-made trailer of the original film. Check it out while Angry Birds updates.