  Star Wars 3D episodes canned to concentrate on Star Wars: Episode VII

Disney-owned Lucas Film has announced that its original plan to offer a 3D version of Star Wars Episode II and III in cinemas this autumn has been postponed.

The company announced the news on its website saying: "Lucasfilm has decided to postpone this fall's scheduled release of Star Wars Episodes II and III in 3D. Given the recent development that we are moving forward with a new Star Wars trilogy, we will now focus 100 per cent of our efforts on Star Wars: Episode VII in order to ensure the best possible experience for our fans."

Is this the nail in 3D's coffin? While 3D certainly has its fanatics, many note that the cost is simply not worth the experience in the cinema.

If you can't wait for high quality, you can always pick up the Blu-ray box sets of both trilogies. Star Wars once said it would also release the original trilogy in 3D, but we assume that is delayed as well.

Slated for a 2015 release, Star Wars: Episode VII will be directed by J.J. Abrams, looking to add a bit more - no doubt including some lens flare - to the sci-fi classic.

No estimates were given on when we may see the 3D versions of the older films, the company simply said: "We will post further information about our 3D release plans at a later date." Or as Star Wars fans would say: "This isn't the 3D film you are looking for."