We are the mods, we are the mods... scooter 'modded' Star Wars style

US teacher Morgan must teach art, as he's turned his otherwise dull-looking Vespa scooter into a Star Wars-themed masterpiece. Using decals, he's turned it into R2-D2, sort-of.

We also like what he's done to the luggage compartment on the rear, adorning it with spoof travel posters taken from various Star Wars sources.

Speaking to Geekologie, Morgan explained his motivation for turning his scooter into a sci-fi special. "I am a fifth grade teacher/SW nerd, and I recently converted my Vespa that I ride into work every day to look like the one and only R2," he said.

"This was done with adhesive vinyl, some meticulous cutting and a 12-pack of beer. It gets a lot of looks and thumbs up, and often times while I am sitting at a stop light someone crossing the street will pause to take notice.

"The rear trunk is a real vintage piece and I removed the original faded travel stickers and replaced them with various retro-style Star Wars art and posters that I found on the internet."

Morgan must be the coolest teacher to have.

Oh, and please note that yes, we do know diehard Mods wouldn't be seen out and about on a Vespa, and that it's Lambretta all the way, but we couldn't resist the pun.