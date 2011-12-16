Star Wars Legoland Windsor: A galaxy not too far away
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away...actually scrap that. Windsor isn't too far away from anywhere in the UK, easily accessible from both the M4 and the M25, and we're not talking about the past but a few months time.
That's right Lego / Star Wars fans, we're talking about the soon-to-be-opened Legoland Star Wars Miniland Experience at the Legoland Windsor Resort.
The indoor attraction will figure (literally) setups from six famous Star Wars movie scenes and a Clone Wars one too including action from the planets Naboo, Geonosis, Kashyyk, Mustafar, Tatooine, Hoth, Endor and Christophsis.
In total, there will be around 2,000 Lego models at a 1:20 scale, using 1.5 million Lego bricks and the attraction will also boast authentic Star Wars sound and lighting effects as well.
Sue Kemp, divisional director of Legoland Windsor Resort said: "We are delighted to have Star Wars as a permanent part of Legoland, having successfully tested the water with our extremely popular Star Wars events.
"The Saga’s universal story about the battle between good and evil has transfixed adults and children over many decades and we expect it to be phenomenally popular with our visitors of all ages."
Opening in March 2012, the force of your kids' pressure to go and check it out is bound to be strong.
