Star Wars: Trench Run for iPhone lets you bring down the Death Star

iPhone owning Star Wars fans hoping to relive the final battle scene of Star Wars, where you get a chance to take down the Death Star as if you were shooting Womp rats on Tatooine, can now do so following the launch of a new game for the iPhone.

Star Wars: Trench Run puts you in the cockpit of a Rebel X-Wing as you take on the Galactic Empire and is controlled by moving your iPhone forwards and backwards and side to side (thanks to the accelerometer).

The games developers, THQ, have said that the game adds special graphical features for the iPod touch second-generation, iPhone 3GS and other future devices meaning users will get a better graphics experience where possible.

The game is available to download from the App Store and costs $4.99 in the US and £2.99 in the UK.