  Tories to advertise on Spotify

In order to reach out to the "tech savvy", it's been revealed the Conservatives will campaign via Spotify, the popular music streaming service.



PC Pro reports that the 40-second ads will feature the voice of the Tory party chairman, Eric Pickles, apparently criticising Labour's attempts to handle the economic crisis and urging a Conservative vote at the next General Election.



"We are always looking for new and relevant ways of engaging with people, and I think this Spotify advert adds to an already strong track record of being early adopters when it comes to online communication", says the shadow culture secretary, Jeremy Hunt.



"The growth of Spotify in the UK has been phenomenal. We were particularly impressed with its advertising model and its potential for political campaigning".



It's unknown if David Cameron uses the music streaming service. He made headline news in July for his comment on Twitter stating that "too many twits make a twat" although it's unlikely the micro-blogging service will be exempt from the Tory's election campaign.