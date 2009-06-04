  Spotify adds content from unsigned bands

Spotify has agreed a deal with Ditto Music, a digital distribution service that aims to give unsigned bands access to sites like Amazon MP3, iTunes and now Spotify for as little as £2 a month.

Small and large bands use Ditto Music to self-release their work, including US rockers Finch, who released their new EP on the service. Lil Wayne, Sean Paul, My Vitriol, Fairport Convention, and Samantha Fox are also on the service, which has had seven UK top 40 singles.

"Spotify has dramatically changed the way users consume music and given artists a great new platform to get their music heard. There are over 1 million Spotify users; that is a massive audience for unsigned artists to benefit from", commented Lee Parsons of Ditto Music.

The company charges a £2 registration fee for Spotify access per release, as well as a £2 monthly subscription charge for hosting your music. You can upload as many tracks as you like per release though.

The company says that it can take as long as 4 to 5 weeks to get the content on the service from the point of upload, but also says that sometimes it's a bit quicker than that.

Unsigned artists who want their tracks on Spotify should head over to dittomusic.com. We're testing out the service ourselves, and hope to bring you a more in-depth look and how-to guide soon. Stay tuned for that.