  Spotify adds 127,000 new songs

Spotify's catalogue of independent music has just been given a massive boost in the biggest single update since the revolutionary streaming digital music service launched late last year.

Over 127,000 new tracks have been added to Spotify's library, the vast majority of which are from Zebralution, a German digital distributor that represents many independent labels, much like the Orchard in the US.

Some of the artists that Zebralution distributes include Booka Shade, Miss Kittin & The Hacker, Mousse T, Lacuna Coil, and Katie Melua, as well as the catalogues of labels like Ministry of Sound, Century Media, Get Physical, Superstar, Pavement and Peppermint Jam.

Although Spotify has gained much positive coverage in the press, some analysts have commented on the inconsistency of its catalogue. In many cases, bands have some of their albums available, but not all of them.

This situation comes about when bands switch labels part-way through their career, often when moving from an indie to a major label as they increase in popularity. This big update should help to flesh out the availability of many artists' early work.