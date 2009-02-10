Spotify available to everyone in the UK
Spotify, the PC-based music streaming service, is now available to everyone in the UK.
The company says it is taking its first "baby step" to opening up Spotify to a larger audience.
In a blog post Spotify says: "Up until now we've kept a close eye on controlling our user growth with invitations so that we don't run into any problems and to ensure that everyone gets a really good music experience when they signup, so far so good".
Spotify did have some recent problems with misunderstandings with record companies about streaming permissions, which saw some content removed from the service.
Nonetheless: "Starting today people in the UK will no longer need an invitation to join Spotify, you can register for our free service directly from our website as always our premium, ad-free service is still available".
If the open sign-up proves too popular, Spotify warns it will go back to a controlled model, but for right now, signing up is possible without an invite.
- Fortnite is coming to Android phones this summer, says Epic Games
- What is YouTube Music? YouTube's new music streaming service explained
- New YouTube Music streaming service launches giving access to songs unavailable elsewhere
- Sick of Alexa's voice? Amazon now allows skills to use different voices
- How to download a copy of all the data Apple collects on you
- WhatsApp updates group chats, makes it easier to catch up on missed messages
- If you own Samsung’s Galaxy S9, you can now play with ARCore apps
- Do you hear yanny or laurel? This crazy audio clip is just like that dress
- What is Google Drive, how does it work, and is Google One cheaper?
- What is Facebook's Clear History tool and how does it work?
Comments