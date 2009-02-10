  Spotify available to everyone in the UK

Spotify, the PC-based music streaming service, is now available to everyone in the UK.

The company says it is taking its first "baby step" to opening up Spotify to a larger audience.

In a blog post Spotify says: "Up until now we've kept a close eye on controlling our user growth with invitations so that we don't run into any problems and to ensure that everyone gets a really good music experience when they signup, so far so good".

Spotify did have some recent problems with misunderstandings with record companies about streaming permissions, which saw some content removed from the service.

Nonetheless: "Starting today people in the UK will no longer need an invitation to join Spotify, you can register for our free service directly from our website as always our premium, ad-free service is still available".

If the open sign-up proves too popular, Spotify warns it will go back to a controlled model, but for right now, signing up is possible without an invite.