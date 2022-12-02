(Pocket-lint) - You might've seen this thing trending called Spotify Wrapped. In fact, it happens every holiday season.

At the end of the year, Spotify crunches the data and reveals to each user their most listened-to songs as well as the top artists, genres, and podcasts that the listener played during the year. This event has evolved over the years to include new features (like a description of your "audio aura").

If you want to find your Spotify Wrapped for 2022, here's how - plus, everything you need to know about Spotify Wrapped.

What is Spotify Wrapped?

Spotify Wrapped began in 2016. Released annually during the holidays for free, it's basically a fun way for Spotify users to show off their music taste on social media as well as to learn more about their listening habits. It's a visual representation of the songs, artists, genres, and podcasts they listened to the most from January 1 to October 31. Users typically widely share their Spotify Wrapped results on Twitter, Instagram, and other sites.

As part of Spotify Wrapped, Spotify also reveals the most popular artists, songs, albums, and podcasts globally and regionally for the past year.

What does Spotify Wrapped show you?

Spotify Wrapped has evolved over the past six years. For 2022, Wrapped includes cards (aka "stories") for the following:

My Top Genres

Audio Day Music listened to during My mornings, My afternoon, and My nights

My Minutes Listened

My Top Song

My Top Songs

My Top Artist

My Top Artists

Your Listening Personality

Audio Day is new, and Spotify describes it as an interactive story that "gives you a peek into how your music taste evolved throughout the day, Audio Day showcases the niche moods and aesthetic descriptors of the music you listened to during morning, midday, and evening time periods".

There is also a new card/story available for avid listeners called Your Listening Personality. Spotify said, with this new card, it's showcasing "16 different Listening Personality types" that showcase your listening personality based on how you listened to music throughout the year.

You can also access a Wrapped story at the end that combines results from all the other cards. At the end of the Spotify Wrapped slideshow, Spotify compiles the most important parts of your Spotify Wrapped - such as the top songs of the year, minutes listened, and top artists - into a playlist.

How to find your Spotify Wrapped

To access Spotify Wrapped 2022, launch the latest version of the Spotify app and go to Home > #SPOTIFYWRAPPED > Your 2022 in review.

When does Spotify Wrapped release?

Spotify Wrapped 2022 launched on 30 November. Last year, Wrapped launched on 1 December. It typically releases at the end of the year.

Where can you share Spotify Wrapped?

Spotify users can share their Spotify Wrapped to Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Twitter, Snapchat, and TikTok.

For each card in your Spotify Wrapped, you will see the option to share it. Just click or tap on the share button when you see it and post it to your preferred social media platform. You can also embed it on a website or blog. If you want to share your Spotify Wrapped playlist, simply go to the playlist at the end and tap or click the three dots and then click share to get the link, which you can then send to whoever or wherever you want.

This year, you can also unlock a personalised Snapchat lens that reflects your Listening Personality, in addition to Wrapped-themed apparel for Bitmojis as well as Wrapped-themed GIFs across all GIPHY partners. Spotify Wrapped in 2022 is also taking over Roblox on the Spotify Island mainland, with Wrapped-themed quests, games, virtual merch, and photo booth opportunities with 12 different artists such as Tove Lo.

Who is the most listened-to artist on Spotify?

Spotify Wrapped lists which artists are the most listened to in the world and regionally, such as in the US.

In 2022, Bad Bunny was the most-played artist on worldwide for the third year in a row - with more than 18.5 billion streams this year. The second most-streamed artist (and the most-streamed female artist of the year) is Taylor Swift. She was followed by Drake, The Weeknd, and BTS.

However, in the US, Drake topped the list for the most listened-to artist, followed by Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Kanye West, and The Weeknd.

What is the most listened-to song on Spotify?

For 2022, Spotify’s most-streamed song - both in the US and gobally - was Harry Styles' "As It Was" with more than 1.6 billion streams.

What is the most listened-to album on Spotify?

For Spotify's most streamed album, Bad Bunny dominated the charts - both in the US and globally - with Un Verano Sin Ti.

What is the most listened-to podcast on Spotify?

Spotify Wrapped also lists which podcasts are the most listened to, and of course, the top podcasts were from Spotify’s own programming. In the US and globally, The Joe Rogan Experience took top honors, followed by Call Her Daddy, Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain, and Caso 63.

Want to know more?

Check out Spotify's blog post about Spotify Wrapped 2022. You can also see the Spotify Wrapped website here.

