Spotify HiFi Platinum plan could be on its way soon

(Pocket-lint) - Spotify might be launching its long-awaited HiFi tier of premium audio under a new name, Spotify Platinum, according to a new survey it's sent to at least one user.

The Reddit user had just cancelled their Spotify Premium membership and was being asked for their reasoning by a survey, which is common enough.

Where things get more surprising is that the survey laid out a new membership tier that they could swap onto, theoretically in the next 30 days, called Platinum.

This new tier, according to the screenshot uploaded by the user, includes the HiFi sound that Spotify has been promising for a while, along with some other benefits.

These comprise Studio Sound (likely to be some form of stereo or surround effect), a Headphone Tuner mode, something called Audio Insights, Library Pro, Playlist Pro and access to Spotify's podcasts with limited advertisements.

That's actually a pretty healthy list of new or upgraded features, albeit with a bunch that we don't actually know the meaning of, and it comes with a $19.99 price tag attached, apparently. That's a lot more than some competitors are charging for the likes of lossless audio, though.

You could well surmise that this means an announcement of some sort is relatively imminent from Spotify, although it's also entirely possible that this is a form of market research and there's nothing in the immediate pipeline. On both counts, time will tell.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.