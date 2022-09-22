(Pocket-lint) - If you're looking to change your Spotify username, then there are some steps you can take to do it without a brand new account. It's not immediately obvious how you do it though, so we're here to help guide you through the steps to change your username.

It is worth noting though that your username and display names are different things. If you're having trouble logging in, then using your email is the best way to access your account.

Your display name meanwhile, is what appears on your profile and what people can see from your public playlists when you share them. So if you're looking to update that then follow these steps.

How to change your Spotify username on your phone

You can change your Spotify profile name in various ways. You can do it from the Spotify app, the Spotify web player or via the desktop app.

If you have the Spotify app installed on your phone, follow these steps to change your display name:

Open the Spotify app On the top right, click the cog icon to get to the settings menu From there click "view profile" Then "edit profile" under your display name Tap on your username, then simply edit and put in a new one Click save when you're happy

How to change your Spotify username with the app

Changing your Spotify name in the desktop app is just as easy as it is on mobile, perhaps even easier.

Click on your profile name at the top right of the app to access the dropdown menu From there click on profile Then simply click on your name and edit it Then click save when you're finished

How to change your username on the web

Spotify's web player is not just a useful way to listen to music and podcasts if you're not on your machine and don't have your phone with you. It can also be used for other things like changing your username.

Firstly head over to the Spotify web player site and login Click on your profile name at the top right of the app to access the dropdown menu From there click on profile Then simply click on your name and edit it Then click save when you're finished

If you want to or need to, you can change your Spotify email address (that you'll use for logging in) by accessing your account here.

