Spotify trials gig ticket sales

(Pocket-lint) - Spotify is seemingly trying out a new business venture - selling gig tickets to fans directly for the music they're enjoying on the streaming service.

It's launched a new website, Spotify Tickets, where it appears to be selling tickets to a few gigs in the US, for a range of bands, including Crows and Annie DiRusso.

The app has, for a while now, shown listings from the likes of Ticketmaster and Eventbrite to help keep fans informed of upcoming gigs by acts they listen to, selling tickets directly is a big change.

It's another sign that Spotify is looking to diversify its revenue streams in areas connected to its core streaming business, as demonstrated by its recent push into the world of audiobooks, which also offer real profitability if you can hit it big.

These ticket sales are hardly a hidden test given the public nature of the new website, but Spotify is still keeping its cards close to its chest on the prospects of a wider rollout.

A statement from the company to The Hollywood Reporter reads, "At Spotify, we routinely test new products and ideas to improve our user experience. Some of those end up paving the path for our broader user experience and others serve only as important learnings. Tickets.spotify.com is our latest test. We have no further news to share on future plans at this time".

That doesn't exactly confirm whether we can expect to see Spotify Tickets grow rapidly from here, and keeping giants like Ticketmaster on board with its plans will likely form part of Spotify's planning on this front.

Still, this is an interesting step and could help the streaming platform to become more of an intrinsic part of the whole music industry, including touring, rather than simply a linchpin on the listening end of things.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Editing by Rik Henderson.