Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Apps
  3. App news
  4. Spotify app news

Spotify is getting an updated home feed to improve discovery

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Spotify Spotify is getting an updated home feed to improve discovery
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Spotify has announced that it is adding a new and improved home screen which includes discovery feeds for both music and podcasts. 

When the update rolls out Spotify says that users will see two new feeds at the top of the home screen. Those will include "music" and "podcasts & shows". 

These feeds are designed to allow you to scroll through and discover more content. Naturally, the feeds are customised according to your personal taste, so you'll see new album and playlist recommendations for music and personalised podcast suggestions too. 

Experience the future of search with Huawei's Petal Search
Experience the future of search with Huawei's Petal Search By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

This is a better way to browse the web.

It looks like the home screen isn't changing too significantly though. You'll still be able to click back out of two feeds back to the usual view of your playlists, library and recommendations. 

Spotify is keen to encourage more discovery for its users. In the official blog post the company said:

"Spotify’s Home is a go-to spot to find new recommendations and revisit recent favourites. And with an upcoming update to Home, users will get a gateway to great content they will love—from tried-and-true playlists to new artists and thought-provoking podcasts. "

The company says that the update is rolling out to Android smartphones this week and will be available on iOS "soon". 

Writing by Adrian Willings.