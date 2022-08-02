Spotify separates Shuffle and Play buttons for premium users

(Pocket-lint) - Spotify is separating the shuffle and play buttons found at the top of playlists and artist pages, but only if you're a paying customer.

Currently, most users will see a combined play and shuffle button, which can be a little confusing, so the change makes a lot of sense.

The update is rolling out globally over the coming weeks with the aim to make the choice much clearer and simpler.

"This new change will allow you to choose the mode you prefer at the top of playlists and albums and listen the way you want to."

"Whether you love the joy of the unexpected with Shuffle mode, or prefer listening to tunes in order by simply pressing Play, Spotify has you covered," the brand wrote in a blog post.

The change will be present on both iOS and Android versions of the app for Premium subscribers, but it sounds like free users will have to make do without it.

Artists have expressed their frustration with Spotify's shuffling obsession over the years, and it lead to the service displaying a standard play button on album pages.

Now you'll be in control across playlists, albums and artist feeds. Arguably, the way it always should have been.

"From the moment you hit play on Spotify, you decide the way you want to hear your favourite playlists or that new album you’re obsessed with," Spotify said.

Writing by Luke Baker.