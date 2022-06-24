(Pocket-lint) - Spotify is testing a Community feature for mobile that finally enables users to see what their friends are listening to using the phone/tablet app.

Until now, the only way to see what your Spotify or Facebook friends are listening to is through the desktop app, thanks to the Friends Activity bar, but now it seems you could soon have similar functionality on mobile too.

The feature is only in the early testing phase so far, but was spotted working by Twitter user Chris Messina.

Spotify also confirmed the tests to TechCrunch.

The feature doesn't seem particularly stable or functional at present, which is why it's not widely available to all Spotify users on iOS or Android.

However, TechCrunch also says you can see the Community Hub for yourself by typing "spotify.community" into a Safari address bar on an iOS device.

We'll let you know if and when Spotify plans to roll it out more widely.

