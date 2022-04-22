(Pocket-lint) - When Spotify brought Joe Rogan's podcast to the platform back in 2020, part of the deal was that listeners would be able to view the video podcast on Spotify, too.

It took a while to iron out the experience, but in October 2021 the platform began opening the video podcasting feature to other creators such as Philip DeFranco and Jasmine Chiswell.

Now, Spotify is bringing video podcasting functionality to all creators in the US, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and the UK.

Spotify says that creators will be able to submit video podcasts through Anchor just as easily as they publish audio content.

The video podcasts are 'backgroundable', meaning listeners will be able to sit back and watch the content or lock their screen and continue listening without watching the video feed.

Along with the video podcast functionality, Spotify launched numerous new features including the ability to embed video podcasts on other platforms and a tool for bulk-replacing audio-only podcasts with their video counterparts. You can see all the new features here.

In a blog post announcing the features, Spotify said "With this latest expansion, we’re continuing to make Video Podcasting a great experience for creators—empowering them to reach new global audiences, own how they monetize their content, and interact with fans in new ways. There’s a massive opportunity for Video Podcasts on Spotify, and we can’t wait to see what creators bring to the table."

Writing by Luke Baker.